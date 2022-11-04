Seasonal donating during inflation: doing more while spending less

By Noah Harrison
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ‘Tis the season of giving, but with high inflation rates and tighter budgets, some may find it difficult to go the extra mile this year.

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Director of Development Jim Sacco said donating does not have to cost you extra. Sacco said you may find some unopened items around your home like hand soap, body wash and diapers could be options to give back.

Those items and others can be donated to United Way as they just kicked off their annual Greatest Needs Drive.

The drive seeks items which United Way’s non-profit organization partners have listed as their greatest needs.

Sacco said now is the perfect time to donate as others are feeling the burden of the economy, too.

“We look out for our own and we look out for each other, and it’s that spirit of giving and that want to help our neighbor that makes this a great place to fall in love with,” Sacco said.

If you choose not to give items this season, Sacco said volunteering time is also a valuable donation.

For a full list of items for the Greatest Needs Drive, click here.

