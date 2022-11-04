Two Staunton schools go on lockdown Friday morning

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school.

The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as quickly as possible.

The Staunton Police Department was able to find the individual, and the lockdowns were lifted within an hour.

Staunton City Schools said they appreciate their quick response and assistance.

This is a developing story. Police are expected to provide additional information. Check back here for details.

