VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with the guardrail, went down an embankment, and overturned several times before it collided with a bridge.(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari and WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. along Port Republic Road and North Main Street.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with the guardrail, went down an embankment, and overturned several times before it collided with a bridge, according to state police.

The male driver was the only occupant, was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

State police say the roadway was closed for three hours while VDOT assessed the bridge.

The crash remains under investigation.

