Record warmth coming

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy for the evening and very mild with temperatures falling back into the 60s. A few spotty showers will be around for the evening along with a breeze. Cloudy overnight and breezy with scattered showers. Very warm for a November night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Areas of patchy fog late.

**Don’t forget to set any manual clocks back an hour overnight Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning**

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and cloudy. Scattered showers sticking around for the morning. A very warm day with a few peeks of sunshine arriving by the afternoon. A warm breeze picks back up in the afternoon as showers turn very isolated. Highs in the low to mid 70s for our West Virginia locations. In the mid to upper 70s for the Valley with Petersburg and Moorefield, WV around 80 degrees! Highs will be flirting with record levels. A comfortable evening with plenty of clouds and temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for the evening and overnight. Areas of patchy fog late.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Areas of patchy fog early. Just a few passing clouds and warm for the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures flirting with record highs. An absolutely beautiful November day. A comfortable evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s under clear skies. Temperatures dropping a good bit throughout the night. Very chilly overnight and clear with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Some clouds around for the day and mild. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A chilly evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy and cooler for the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and partly cloudy. Partly cloudy overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. A coastal low will begin to approach our area bringing more clouds for the afternoon and an isolated shower. A mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers heading into the evening and overnight with temperatures starting out in the 50s. Overnight lows ultimately in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers as a coastal low will continue to impact us. Starting out pleasant in the 50s, rising into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. We are looking to see scattered showers continue throughout the day and into the evening and overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

