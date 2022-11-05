Staying warm for the weekend

SATURDAY: Turning windy for the day. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a few spotty showers. No washout. Mild and comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds gusting 20-30 mph at times.

Cloudy for the evening and very mild with temperatures falling back into the 60s. A few spotty showers will be around for the evening along with a breeze. Showers increase in coverage some after midnight as the breeze subsides. Very warm for a November night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

**Don’t forget to set any manual clocks back an hour overnight Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning**

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and generally cloudy. A few showers for the morning. Another warm day with a few peeks of sunshine arriving by the afternoon. A warm breeze picks back up in the afternoon as showers turn very isolated. Not a bad fall afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in our West Virginia locations. In the low to mid 70s for the Valley as well as Petersburg and Moorefield, WV. A comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Just a few passing clouds and warm for the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will not be far off of record highs. An absolutely beautiful November day. A comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 60s under clear skies. Temperatures dropping a good bit throughout the night. Chilly in the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and plenty of sunshine. More sun than clouds for the day and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. A chilly evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and just a few passing clouds. Turning partly cloudy and cooler for the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Watching a coastal low that could bring in some rain by Wednesday night. Stay tuned for updates. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. A few showers are possible after midnight as lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A cloudy start and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Watching a coastal low that could bring scattered showers throughout the day. Stay tuned for updates. A mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers as a coastal low will continue to impact us. Starting out pleasant in the 50s, rising into the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon. We are looking to see scattered showers continue throughout the day.

