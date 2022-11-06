Eagles overwhelm Washington and Lee 13-6, remain unbeaten at home

Eagles overwhelm Washington and Lee 14-6, remain unbeaten at home
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football moved past Washington and Lee 13-6 during its final home game of the regular season.

The Eagles improve to 8-1 (5-1 ODAC) including an unbeaten streak on home field.

The Generals outrushed the Eagles but Bridgewater recorded over four times the yardage while playing through the air. Bridgewater held the ball for three minutes longer than Washington and Lee.

Bridgewater junior quarterback Jaylen Wood went 12-of-16 for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year senior Dylan Maclachlan to tie the game before the half. Senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 5-of-8 for 45 yards.

Tyler Gilliam had 5 receptions for 39 yards while Albert Mensah led the Eagles on the ground with 13 carries for 46 yards.

On defense, Samuel Adkins had six solo tackles including four tackles-for-loss for a total of 13 yards. Stuarts Draft alum Aaron Nice had four solo tackles while Aaron Moore had three.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday when they wrap up regular season play with road test against Guilford.

