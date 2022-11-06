Gameday Coverage: Dukes fall to Louisville 34-10, drop to 5-3 overall

By Peri Sheinin
Nov. 6, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison dropped a road test against Louisville 34-10 on Saturday evening.

The Dukes fall short in their third game in a row. JMU now has a 5-3 record in its first season as an FBS team.

Louisville outgained JMU by nearly 200 yards on the ground and over 100 yards through the air. The Cardinals averaged 7.2 yards per play while the Dukes only averaged 3.8 yards per play.

Percy Agyei-Obese had 24 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown. JMU quarterback Todd Centeio returned to the field after missing last game due to an oblique injury. However, he struggled throughout the evening, going 4-of-15 for 52 yards.

In comparison, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham went 14-of-20 for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Hudson had with six receptions for 142 yards and one score for the Cardinals.

The JMU defense helped the team hang with Louisville for the first half. The Dukes forced three sacks and recorded 20 more solo tackles than the Cardinals. The game was filled with penalties as both teams accounted for 13 penalties for a total of 143 yards.

The Dukes will face only Sun Belt opponents for the remainder of the season. JMU is back in action on Saturday, November 12 when the Dukes face Old Dominion on the road.

