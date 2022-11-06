JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, November 5

JMU volleyball sweeps season opener
JMU volleyball sweeps season opener(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, November 5.

Volleyball

James Madison 3, Marshall 1

Caroline Dozier became the tenth player in JMU history to break 2000 career assists.

Swim and Dive

James Madison 162, William and Mary 131

Delaware 161.5, James Madison 135.5

Diver Lexi Lehman won the 3-meter board with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 316.43.

Diver Lindsey Hammar took second place in two events, with 300.90 on the 3-meter and 281.40 in the 1-meter. Both performances resulted in NCAA Zone qualifying scores.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne Middle School in Staunton.
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side...
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
HPD looking for puppy believed to be taken from Puppy City LLC.
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Latest News

JMU women's soccer falls to Oregon State
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, November 4
Eagles overwhelm Washington and Lee 14-6, remain unbeaten at home
Eagles overwhelm Washington and Lee 13-6, remain unbeaten at home
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Cheerleaders
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Cheerleaders
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Top 3 Nominees