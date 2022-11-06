JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, November 5

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, November 5.

Volleyball

James Madison 3, Marshall 1

Caroline Dozier became the tenth player in JMU history to break 2000 career assists.

Swim and Dive

James Madison 162, William and Mary 131

Delaware 161.5, James Madison 135.5

Diver Lexi Lehman won the 3-meter board with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 316.43.

Diver Lindsey Hammar took second place in two events, with 300.90 on the 3-meter and 281.40 in the 1-meter. Both performances resulted in NCAA Zone qualifying scores.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.