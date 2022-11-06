Start a Spark of Central Virginia dedicates fundraiser to keeping families warm this winter

Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted Start A Spark of Central Virginia Sunday, November 6. Donations from the event are going toward keeping families warm this winter.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted Start A Spark of Central Virginia Sunday, November 6. Donations from the event are going toward keeping families warm this winter.

Organizers Shawn and Kelley Metcalf have owned a tree care service business for the last 40 years.

“We found about 20 years ago that we have a lot of excess wood, and we found a need for it in our community,” Kelley Metcalf said.

She says people had woodstoves in their homes but couldn’t afford to fill them.

“So, we turned it into a charity and started working really closely with Social Services,” Keley said.

Sunday’s fundraiser offered music, a silent auction, and a corn hole tournament.

“We’ve had some really great donations. UVA Men’s Lacrosse Team donated a signed helmet and jersey. We’ve got lots of great... All kinds of things in Charlottesville and out within the county, as well,” Kelley said.

