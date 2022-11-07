Better Business Bureau talks scammer streak on social media

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) knows the internet is a great resource, but statistics show that not every sale is a good deal.

“Over eight percent of all websites are actually fake sites. People shopping has obviously increased on those types of scams but social media has taken a huge impact on that as well,” BBB Western Virginia President & CEO Julie Wheeler said.

As the internet has evolved, so has the mind of the scammer. Some of the newer tricks include using boosted or sponsored advertising.

“The crooks have gotten more sophisticated. They have followed technology and, with every new technology thing that comes up, they figure out how to use it to their advantage and separate people from their money,” Wheeler said.

Shoppers can get just as smart as scammers. One way the BBB says shoppers can be one step ahead is by being familiar with what site they are on.

“Do not let someone convince you to pay with gift cards or bitcoin. You wanna play with a credit card so you can dispute it should you have a problem,” Wheeler said.

The BBB says not assuming is one of the best ways to keep your money safe.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.