Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosting annual Fall Lantern Walk

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Staff and volunteers with the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum (BRCM) in Waynesboro are still working on renovating their indoor facility to provide an all-year-round space for education and play activities in the downtown area.

While they raise the remaining funds necessary for those renovations and seek out community partnerships, BRCM is hosting an annual event that began in 2020.

The 3rd annual Fall Lantern Walk is on Saturday, Nov. 12, and will feature activities through organizations like Waynesboro Parks and Recreation at BRCM’s outdoor playground, completed in 2021. There will also be lantern-making which can be taken on the group walk from the museum to Constitution Park Pavilion.

BRCM President Karen Orlando says the event began two years ago as a way for community families to come together and spread positivity.

“It’s all about celebrating as we go into the dark season of winter we’re going to be celebrating light and how we can bring our own light into it,” Orlando said.

Lantern-making and other activities begin at 3:30 p.m and go on until 5 p.m. The cost to participate in lantern-making is $10, and all other activities are free. The Lantern Walk will then be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., ending with cider and donuts at the Pavilion. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own flashlights and lanterns.

Orlando says registration is required so staff can gauge the number of supplies they will need, and you can do that by clicking here.

