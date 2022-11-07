Broadway residents hoping to win big in Monday nights historic Powerball drawing

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night numbers will be drawn for a world record prize.

$1.9 billion dollars is on the line and people in Broadway are ready to cash in.

Michael Adams, a Broadway resident said he doesn’t normally play the lottery but with the buzz of how much Monday night’s drawing is and what it could be if no one wins he said he had to try and cash in.

”Normally I wouldn’t,” Adams said. “We couldn’t but help go out to our local Broadway 7/11 and get ourselves our Powerball ticket.”

Some playing believe the more numbers involved the greater chance they have of winning.

“This is for co-workers,” Jack Hutchens, who is playing Powerball in Broadway said. “We all go together when it gets big and we get lottery tickets together.”

If Jack Hutchens and his co-workers were to win there would be plenty to go around.

The Virginia Lottery said the jackpot is at 1.9 billion dollars and the cash option is estimated at 929 million.

Adams plans to spread the wealth if his numbers are called Monday night.

“I’m gonna spread the joy out all over donate to charity, donate to churches, donate to the Salvation Army, to the hungry, to the under privileged, and the children’s hospitals,” Adams said.

For Hutchens, he wants to keep it in the family.

“Taking care of my family is all I’m worried about,” Hutchens said. “Taking care of them. I’ve got a bunch of grandkids and kids -- just take care of my family.”

The Virginia Lottery said the Powerball jackpot has not been won since Aug 3 which ties the record for the longest jackpot run in history.

If there is no winner Monday night another drawing will be held Wednesday.

Tickets for Monday’s drawing must be purchased by 10 p.m.

The drawing for the historic jackpot will be held at 11 p.m. Monday night.

