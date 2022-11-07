Christ UMC preparing Thanksgiving meal giveaway

The Thanksgiving takeout dinner will only be available for the first 200 people.
The Thanksgiving takeout dinner will only be available for the first 200 people.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Thanksgiving is 17 days away and Christ United Methodist Church is offering free hot Thanksgiving meals that can be picked up (or delivered to shut-ins).

Pastor Madison Ailinger says the church wants to help those who either cannot cook or do not have a family to go to. When people register, they also have an opportunity to to provide some input.

“For the meal for Thanksgiving, we’ll be taking in their considerations. I know there will be mac and cheese and some of your fall favorites. Right now, we’re trying to figure the menu out so it’s a surprise,” Pastor Ailinger said.

The Thanksgiving takeout dinner will only be available for the first 200 people. Christ UMC has a link for people to sign up online until November 18.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne Middle School in Staunton.
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Her...
University of Kentucky student charged with assault; video of incident spreads online
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means

Latest News

Broadway residents hoping to win big in Monday nights historic Powerball drawing
Broadway residents hoping to win big in Monday nights historic Powerball drawing
Augusta Health brings diabetes education to the community
Augusta Health brings diabetes education to the community
Harrisonburg City Council to consider traffic flow grant, environmental building standards
Harrisonburg City Council to consider traffic flow grant, environmental building standards
Page County Supervisors to consider proposal for Community Center
Page County Supervisors to consider proposal for Community Center
Queen City voters make their voices heard
Queen City voters make their voices heard