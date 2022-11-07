Christ UMC preparing Thanksgiving meal giveaway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Thanksgiving is 17 days away and Christ United Methodist Church is offering free hot Thanksgiving meals that can be picked up (or delivered to shut-ins).

Pastor Madison Ailinger says the church wants to help those who either cannot cook or do not have a family to go to. When people register, they also have an opportunity to to provide some input.

“For the meal for Thanksgiving, we’ll be taking in their considerations. I know there will be mac and cheese and some of your fall favorites. Right now, we’re trying to figure the menu out so it’s a surprise,” Pastor Ailinger said.

The Thanksgiving takeout dinner will only be available for the first 200 people. Christ UMC has a link for people to sign up online until November 18.

