Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On July 17, 2023, members of the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir (SVCC) will be performing at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City.

To get there the singers will be practicing and performing over the next several months and fundraising so they can make the trip and take the stage.

“I received an email asking if I would bring the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir in to conduct in the Hall. And I said I would love to do that, so we started gearing up plans and of course, the pandemic hit, and they kept bumping it to the next summer and the next summer,” SVCC Artistic and Executive Director Janet Hotstetter said.

3 years later members of SVCC will finally get to perform at Carnegie Hall.

Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir is on the campus of Eastern Mennonite University and consists of kids from all around the Valley. Children ages 5-18 are put into exploratory, concert, trebel, and preporatory choirs.

Whether singing at EMU’s Lehman Auditorium, the Forbes Center or any venue, Hotstetter says she sees confidence grow.

“There’s something very magical that happens when they get to hear themselves on these renowned stages and to interact with other amazing choirs. We see connections happening across boundary lines not only in our choir but across borders,” Hotstetter said.

SVCC will be joining three other choirs including one from the Phillipines for the July performance titled, ‘Voices Together International Children’s Choir Festival’.

Hotstetter says it’s because of performances like this members develop their musical skills and professionalism.

“We see their eyes opening to new possibilities, taking bigger risks that are wonderful, growing edge experiences so they grow musically, they grow in relationships it’s truly a wonderful journey and a joy for me to watch,” Hotstetter said.

SVCC will have several fundraising events in the coming months, from which all of the proceeds will go to funding their trip next summer.

If you are interested in helping the choir get to New York or attending a performance, you can find out more by clicking here.

