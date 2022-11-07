Great Community Give 2023 Nonprofit Registration Launching on National Philanthropy Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Great Community Give (GCG) is back for its sixth year, and the GCG Planning Team will open registration for interested nonprofits on National Philanthropy Day, Nov.15.

Returning and newly participating nonprofit agencies can sign up for GCG 2023 at www.greatcommunitygive.org. Registration will remain open until Feb. 15, 2023. Eligibility requirements include having IRS 501(c)(3) tax status and located in and serving Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Great Community Give is an initiative hosted by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR), raising millions for area nonprofits since its beginning in 2018.

According to their Executive Director, Gayl Brunk, GCG 2023 donations will support the recently acquired, nationally ranked, Cardinals Wheelchair Basketball Team. Amanda Bomfim, Program Officer at TCFHR is committed to making the 6th year a success. “Our team wants to be bold in our support of the nonprofits. Our GCG 2023 goals are to raise $2 million and to reach 8,000 donors. I am motivated to reach more community members in the sixth GCG especially since it will be easier to give. Donors may now contribute to their favorite organizations using the mobile payment service, Venmo.”

Great Community Give will be on April 19, 2023, 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For questions about Great Community Give, contact TCFHR at 540-432-3863.

