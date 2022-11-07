Harrisonburg City Council meeting moved to Nov. 9

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council meeting that was scheduled for Nov. 8 has been moved one day to Nov. 9 due to Election Day. This update comes from a press release sent out Monday afternoon.

With Election Day now being recognized as a state holiday, and Virginia Code mandating that a governing body’s meetings be moved from legal holidays to the next business day, City Council’s meeting will be moved. The meeting will still begin 7 p.m., but will take place in Room 11 due to the Harrisonburg Planning Commission meeting already being scheduled for Wednesday night in Council Chambers.

Parking will be in the area of Turner Pavilion, and public comments via telephone will not be available during this meeting. If you want to provide comments to City Council should plan to attend or use the online Agenda Comment Form at www.harrisonburgva.gov/agenda-comments.

The meeting will not be streamed through the City’s website, but will be livestreamed at the City’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HarrisonburgVA.

