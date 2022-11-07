JMU men’s soccer upsets #5 Marshall in Sun Belt quarterfinal

By Peri Sheinin
Nov. 6, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison men’s soccer shocked fifth-ranked Marshall 1-0 in a Sun Belt quarterfinal match.

The Dukes improve to 7-7-4, including a 3-2-3 stint in the Sun Belt. Redshirt junior Clay Obara scored the lone goal of the day, with assists from redshirt sophomore Demitri Turner and freshman Cameron Arnold. Redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor added two shots on goal. Freshman Sebastian Conlon earned his fifth shutout of the season.

JMU advances to the Sun Belt semifinal, where the Dukes face Georgia State on Wednesday, November 9 at Veteran Memorial Sports Complex in West Virginia. This match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

