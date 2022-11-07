JMU women’s soccer falls in double overtime in Sun Belt Championship

JMU women’s soccer falls in double overtime in Sun Belt Championship
JMU women’s soccer falls in double overtime in Sun Belt Championship(ESPN+)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU women’s soccer falls in double overtime in Sun Belt Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison dropped a double overtime contest to Old Dominion 4-3 in the Sun Belt Championship.

The Dukes finish the season with a 12-4-5 record, including a 6-1-3 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU reached the Sun Belt Championship in its first season as a member of the conference.

Sophomores Amanda Attanasi and Sophia Verrecchia took three shots each to lead the Dukes on offense. Hannah Young scored to put JMU on the board before the half. Redshirt junior Alexandra Blom made six saves in goal.

Old Dominion outshot JMU 15-12. Carla Morich scored three goals for the Monarchs, including a shot in the 106th minute win the match.

Old Dominion earns a spot in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship that begins on November 11.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne Middle School in Staunton.
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side...
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means

Latest News

WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Staunton vs. Wilson Memorial
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Staunton vs. Wilson Memorial
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Stuarts Draft vs. Riverheads
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Stuarts Draft vs. Riverheads
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Rockbridge County vs. Turner Ashby
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Rockbridge County vs. Turner Ashby
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Waynesboro vs. Broadway
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Waynesboro vs. Broadway
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Harrisonburg vs. Spotswood
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Harrisonburg vs. Spotswood