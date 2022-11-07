JMU women’s soccer falls in double overtime in Sun Belt Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison dropped a double overtime contest to Old Dominion 4-3 in the Sun Belt Championship.

The Dukes finish the season with a 12-4-5 record, including a 6-1-3 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU reached the Sun Belt Championship in its first season as a member of the conference.

Sophomores Amanda Attanasi and Sophia Verrecchia took three shots each to lead the Dukes on offense. Hannah Young scored to put JMU on the board before the half. Redshirt junior Alexandra Blom made six saves in goal.

Old Dominion outshot JMU 15-12. Carla Morich scored three goals for the Monarchs, including a shot in the 106th minute win the match.

Old Dominion earns a spot in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship that begins on November 11.

