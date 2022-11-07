Lane closures and speed limits for VDOT work zone in Harrisonburg

road work sign
road work sign(KY3)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that lane closures begin Nov. 9, on East Market Street in Harrisonburg as part of a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange.

According to a press release, left-or right-lane closures will be in place on East Market Street as needed on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for eastbound and westbound traffic between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Linda Lane/Burgess Road.

The East Market Street lane closures are scheduled through Tuesday, Nov. 22 for shoulder widening and utility work.

A work-zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour is in effect, and will remain in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to last into 2026.

The work zone is closed to pedestrian traffic.

All the new bridges will have two lanes in each direction with reconstructed approaches.

You can read the full details of the project on the VDOT website.

