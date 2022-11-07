Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 this week

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A busy week in the sky as a total lunar eclipse will be occurring! Plus we will have a planet viewing and another meteor shower peaking.

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE

On Tuesday morning, we will witness our second total lunar eclipse of the year. The first total lunar eclipse was back on May 15-16. The Full Beaver Moon will be extra special this year because of the total lunar eclipse. The only catch is that in our area, this will be occurring as the moon sets.

The eclipse will begin its “partial” phase at 4:09 am. The total lunar eclipse starts at 5:16 am and will reach its maximum eclipse at 5:59 am. The total lunar eclipse will last for 86 minutes, ending at 6:42 am. The moon then sets in our neck of the woods 5 minutes later. The end of the “partial” phase will be at 7:49 am but of course the moon will have set in our area by that point.

If you like total lunar eclipses, you need to catch this one as the next one won’t be until March 2025.

THE MOON AND MARS

Starting after 7 pm on Thursday night, Mars will be located a palm’s width to the Moon’s lower left in the eastern sky. You’ll be able to view this duo together pretty much all night. By sunrise Friday morning, Mars will have moved to the Moon’s upper left.

NORTHERN TAURIDS METEOR SHOWER PEAKS

The Northern Taurids meteor shower will reach it’s peak Saturday afternoon. To get the best view of this meteor shower, you will have to view it off-peak Saturday morning before sunrise or late Saturday evening. This meteor shower is know to produce colorful fireballs. This meteor shower only produces 5 meteors per hour at its peak. The bright Moon will also make it harder to view. To get the best view, move out into a rural area so you don’t get light pollution from a nearby city.

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose another 14 minutes of daylight. By November 14th, we will be down to 10 hours and 7 minutes of daylight and up to 13 hours and 53 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:48 am to 6:56 am and sunsets will move from 5:09 pm to 5:03 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Nov 76:48 am5:09 pm10 hrs, 21 mins
Nov 86:49 am5:08 pm10 hrs, 19 mins
Nov 96:50 am5:07 pm10 hrs, 17 mins
Nov 106:51 am5:06 pm10 hrs, 15 mins
Nov 116:52 am5:05 pm10 hrs, 13 mins
Nov 126:53 am5:04 pm10 hrs, 11 mins
Nov 136:55 am5:04 pm10 hrs, 9 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Mon Nov 7, 6:12 am6 min38°10° above WNW10° above SSE
Tue Nov 8, 5:26 am4 min73°46° above WNW10° above SE
NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Full MoonNovember 8th, 6:02 am
Third Quarter MoonNovember 16th, 8:27 am
New MoonNovember 23rd, 5:57 pm
First Quarter MoonNovember 30th, 9:36 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: No good view this week. Rises with the sun in the east and sets with the sun in the west. Located very close to the sun in the sky.

Mars: Currently rising by 7:30 pm in the east-northeastern sky, with the best visibility between 10 pm and 5 am in the south, located in the western sky at sunrise

Jupiter: Located in the eastern-southeastern sky around sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the west just after 2 am.

Saturn: Located in the south-southeastern sky around sunset and sets around 11 pm in the west-southwestern sky.

