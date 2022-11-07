New CSHD clinics offering school-entry vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is adding new clinics offering school-entry vaccines at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department every week.

Clinics will be happening Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with all vaccines for Pre-K to grade 12 for Virginia schools available. Additionally, on Thursdays from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. the CSHD will hold a vaccine clinic for all ages, from infants to adults, where school-entry vaccines will be available too.

These clinics will be happening indefinitely. Marsha Rodeffer, the CSHD Nurse Manager, said there is a large need for vaccine access in the community.

“Some of the providers in the community, they don’t have appointments until January or February, so that prolongs a child getting to school. We wanted to put in extra appointments so we can do our part in trying to help this,” Rodeffer said.

Make sure you bring an ID, insurance card if you have coverage, and immunization records, especially if you are from outside Virginia or the United States. Anyone new to Harrisonburg or Rockingham County will need to bring any prior vaccine records a week before the appointment.

Appointments are required. Call the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department at (540)574-5102 to schedule one. Fees vary.

Rodeffer said in the spring, the CSHD may add additional clinics in the evenings to accommodate working families.

