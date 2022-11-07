Page County Supervisors to consider proposal for Community Center

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County could soon be getting its own Community Center. The County’s Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday night and will hear a request from the County Administrator to move forward with plans to build the center.

The Community Center would be built on a property already owned by the county that is directly across from the Page County Technical Center.

“We don’t have a center where we can hold all of our events and we will like with this addition, if the board approves it, we can expand our offerings for the community,” said Page County Administrator Amity Moler.

Moler said the idea of bringing a community center to Page County has been discussed for years but now the ball is moving on the project.

The proposed center would include two basketball courts, a common area, classrooms, a commercial kitchen, a multi-use sports room, an indoor track, and outdoor soccer fields. The county also hopes to make an addition that would help fill a void in the community.

“With the recent closing of the Valley Health Gym, we’re also hoping to add the addition of a fitness center in here as well. It just would expand greatly what we can offer the community,” said Moler.

Moler said that the center would provide a great meeting place for different organizations in the county and help make planning easier for recreational sports.

“Right now with us not having facilities we are having to schedule with the schools and of course, they have school sports so it makes it difficult sometimes for us to have these programs be successful and have regular schedules,” she said.

The Community Center would be free and open to the public but if a fitness center is added there would likely be a small membership fee for it to help offset the cost of building the center.

“We’re really just hoping to have a great community space that can be used for multiple things. Anything from a fundraiser or meeting space to sports and other activities,” said Moler.

Moler said it would cost around $2.7 million to build the facility but the county would be eligible for a USDA grant to purchase equipment for the inside.

Also during Monday’s meeting Supervisors are expected to vote on a resolution to rename the newly-renovated ‘White House Bridge’ on Route 340 to honor Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum who was shot and killed in the line of duty last year.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.