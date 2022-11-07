Swoope volunteer fire company holds extraction training for area fire fighters

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend firefighters from the Swoope volunteer fire company and surrounding agencies buffed up their extraction skills with a hands-on training course.

This training happens every three to five years.

As vehicles change firefighters must adapt and keep their skills sharp.

“We have to get certified every five years just to keep up with the ongoing changes in the vehicles,” Benjamin Piner, the lieutenant at Swoope volunteer fire company said. “Today a lot of the modern cars are all battery powered, so that is a big change for us that we have to adapt to provide for our community.”

Piner said in-house training for vehicle extractions is held monthly at the Swoope department, but this recertification training allows a more in-depth approach.

“When we go out on accident, safety is our number one thing we’re looking for. We have to be careful and make sure our guys are safe, so it’s important they learn this and good habits while we’re here,” Piner said.

The Virginia Association of Rescue Squad hosted the weekend training and brought the necessary equipment to use free to the Swoope department.

This training included eight hours in the classroom and eight hours hands-on.

“I’ve really learned that you take things slowly, and that’s how you get done fast and to be confident in the skills you do have but always be prepared to learn more,” Sarah Campbell, a firefighter at Company 25 said.

In the case of an actual emergency, firefighters are working against the clock to get passengers out as quickly and safely as possible.

“This just gives me the confidence that I can go out into the field and portray those on any vehicle or any incident that we’re in,” Campbell said.

