Those who served reflect on importance of Veterans Day at Harrisonburg parade

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance held its Veterans Day parade Sunday afternoon.

Veterans, families and community members lined the streets of downtown as they watched the parade go by.

One veteran reflected on his time in the United States military and how far things have come since then.

“You’d end up in Vietnam whether you wanted to or not, so you know it’s just a part of doing your duty,” Frank Nicholson, Vietnam veteran said.

Although Nicholson is thankful veterans are recognized, he says it’s the ones who didn’t make it back home that should be remembered.

“Lucky enough, I came back. There’s a whole lot of people that didn’t, so we should be honoring those that didn’t. We came back. We’re the lucky guys,” he said.

Nicholson said honoring and respecting those who serve in the United States military has come a long way since he was enlisted.

“Everybody was gonna forget about it, so it’s good that days like today just bring it back to keep it in memory of what went on years ago,” he said.

Nicholson said he is thankful as a veteran there are resources provided, such as the VA to help him years after he’s served.

“Doctors and nurses that are still today you know supporting us. I’m thankful for that,” he said.

Veterans Day is officially observed on Friday, Nov 11.

“I’m proud to be an American and I’m proud to have served,” Nicholson said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.