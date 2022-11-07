Those who served reflect on importance of Veterans Day at Harrisonburg parade

“I’m proud to be an American and I’m proud to have served,” Nicholson said.
“I’m proud to be an American and I’m proud to have served,” Nicholson said.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance held its Veterans Day parade Sunday afternoon.

Veterans, families and community members lined the streets of downtown as they watched the parade go by.

One veteran reflected on his time in the United States military and how far things have come since then.

“You’d end up in Vietnam whether you wanted to or not, so you know it’s just a part of doing your duty,” Frank Nicholson, Vietnam veteran said.

Although Nicholson is thankful veterans are recognized, he says it’s the ones who didn’t make it back home that should be remembered.

“Lucky enough, I came back. There’s a whole lot of people that didn’t, so we should be honoring those that didn’t. We came back. We’re the lucky guys,” he said.

Nicholson said honoring and respecting those who serve in the United States military has come a long way since he was enlisted.

“Everybody was gonna forget about it, so it’s good that days like today just bring it back to keep it in memory of what went on years ago,” he said.

Nicholson said he is thankful as a veteran there are resources provided, such as the VA to help him years after he’s served.

“Doctors and nurses that are still today you know supporting us. I’m thankful for that,” he said.

Veterans Day is officially observed on Friday, Nov 11.

“I’m proud to be an American and I’m proud to have served,” Nicholson said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne Middle School in Staunton.
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side...
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means

Latest News

“This just gives me the confidence that I can go out into the field and portray those on any...
Swoope volunteer fire company holds extraction training for area fire fighters
Stickers
Early voting closes
Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted Start A Spark of Central Virginia Sunday, November 6. Donations...
Start a Spark of Central Virginia dedicates fundraiser to keeping families warm this winter
Andrew Jackson School museum is unveiled