Very warm to start the week

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds to start the day with patchy fog and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Lots of sunshine for the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures flirting with record highs. An absolutely beautiful November day. A comfortable evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s under clear skies. Temperatures dropping a good bit throughout the night. Very chilly overnight and with just a few passing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. More sunshine in the afternoon as clouds diminish. Breezy throughout the day. Pleasantly cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A chilly evening with the breeze subsiding and temperatures falling into the 40s. Clear skies for the evening and overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy and pleasantly cool for the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s as we will have a slight wedge in place across our area with winds out of the east-southeast. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and partly cloudy. Partly cloudy overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and cool with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Some clouds for the afternoon and a mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. A coastal low will begin to impact our area overnight with scattered showers arriving after midnight. Chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start as a coastal low will continue to impact us. Starting out in the 50s, rising into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. We are looking to see scattered showers continue throughout the day and into the evening and overnight. Evening temperatures in the 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Some clouds into the afternoon and chilly with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

