VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

The crash occurred early Sunday morning
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Augusta County. (File)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, Nov. 6, Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tinkling Spring Rd. about a quarter-mile north of Route 649.

According to police, a 1991 Ford Taurus was traveling south on Route 608 when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.

The VSP say that the driver, Robert L. Wells Jr., 65, of Stuarts Draft, died at the scene.

According to the VSP, he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

