Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Raleigh Police Department was called to Clyde Cooper's Barbeque after a woman said she received "pink meat."
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.

In the 911 call, the woman, whose voice has been altered, said the meat she ordered from Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue on South Wilmington Street was pink, and she wanted it to be cooked longer or exchanged.

“They’re saying the meat is supposed to be pink,” the caller says, claiming she was denied a refund or trade for her order.

The barbecue restaurant, which has been in downtown Raleigh since 1938, took to social media to address the incident.

Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue said the owner and employees tried to explain to the woman that barbecue turns pink when it is smoked, and even if it were cooked for longer, it would stay pink.

They said they also gave the woman chicken when she was unhappy with the smoked pork.

The restaurant said they were shocked when police showed up about 10 minutes later.

“We had no idea she called the cops because, again, there was no real issue, everything seemed fine, and we all had a good laugh about someone not being willing to listen to reason and teaching about the smoke process,” Clyde Cooper’s BBQ wrote.

They said the woman gave them a one-star review after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne Middle School in Staunton.
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side...
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

Latest News

The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant
FILE – Election officials said that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
A forecast track shows the likely path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say