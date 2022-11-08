Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County voters will decide if they want their courthouse to be in Staunton or Verona.

It’s a years-old issue, going back beyond the 2016 referendum.

Augusta County was served a show cause order to improve their court facilities. County leaders said they cannot renovate their current space to meet state guidelines, so now Augusta County voters will decide whether the courthouse stays in Staunton or moves to Verona.

In 2016, Augusta County voted in a two-thirds majority to keep the courthouse in Staunton. However, county leaders raise issue with how the referendum was worded:

“Shall the Courthouse of Augusta County be removed to the Augusta County Government Center Complex in Verona, Virginia, and shall the Board of Supervisors be permitted to spend $45,000,000.00 therefore?”

This year, that wording has been changed to better explain what has to happen:

Under Virginia law, Augusta County must provide an adequate court facility for the Augusta County Courts. To accomplish that purpose:

Shall the county courthouse be relocated to Augusta County at a cost of $80,026,447? Shall the county courthouse remain in the City of Staunton at a cost of $103,855,525?

“This is not really a lot of choices,” said Augusta County Board of Supervisors Chair Gerald Garber in August.

City of Staunton leaders said the issue is about history and honoring the vote from 2016.

“It’s been the county’s seat in the City of Staunton for almost 300 years, so to lose the county seat... it’s more than just the building per se. You’re losing a part of history,” said Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes in February.

Architects and engineers wrapped up cost estimates in August.

The Verona courthouse would stand three stories tall. (WHSV)

If course facilities move to Verona, the county can expect to pay $80,026,447. If facilities stay in Staunton, the county can expect to pay $103,855,525.

The Staunton Courthouse would stand five stories tall. (WHSV)

The Verona courthouse would stand three stories tall; the Staunton courthouse would stand five stories tall.

Architects said if building started on January 1, 2023, the Verona facilities would be completed by Fall 2025.

If building in Staunton started on January 1, 2023 as well, it would wrap up in Spring 2027. Experts said that is because the Staunton options requires a temporary court facility.

