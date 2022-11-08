Augusta County voters discuss why voting matters

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Officials share that the Augusta county voter turnout is usually slim for midterms and local election years. Elections for 2022 has a major variety at the polls, including 18 year old first year voters who say voting is their civic duty and for the greater good of where they live.

“I think it’s important that the representatives that change laws, especially locally, are chosen by as many of the citizens as possible because if not enough people get out to vote, then you don’t have good representation,” First Year Voter Kurt Wratchford said.

Citizens of a different generation find that you cannot have a voice if you do not vote.

Staunton Voter Paula Taylor says voting means change which is good to her, regardless of where it comes from.

“It’s all about change, I think, that’s what I believe in. I believe in change and transparency. If we get change and transparency here, I think we can do a lot better,” Taylor said

Augusta County voters just want their vote to contribute to better things in their community.

