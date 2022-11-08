BBB: How to avoid voicemail scams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia is warning the public against voicemail scams.

The BBB says this can happen when a company’s voicemail is hacked and scammers take advantage of customers, whether they pose as company employees or someone else.

“We see a lot of voicemail scams where they are utility companies or the other big one is the tech support scams. They leave voicemail messages to you and they are trying to get you to provide information,” Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of the BBB serving Western Virginia, explained.

Wheeler says to make sure you talk to a live person, do not communicate through text or online. She also suggests finding an alternative phone number to verify the company.

“It is so easy to spoof phone numbers and hack voicemails or people’s phone systems that you have to be super careful when you are communicating with them,” Wheeler said.

For more information on how to protect yourself from voicemail scams, click here.

