BBB: How to avoid voicemail scams

(Arizona's Family)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia is warning the public against voicemail scams.

The BBB says this can happen when a company’s voicemail is hacked and scammers take advantage of customers, whether they pose as company employees or someone else.

“We see a lot of voicemail scams where they are utility companies or the other big one is the tech support scams. They leave voicemail messages to you and they are trying to get you to provide information,” Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of the BBB serving Western Virginia, explained.

Wheeler says to make sure you talk to a live person, do not communicate through text or online. She also suggests finding an alternative phone number to verify the company.

“It is so easy to spoof phone numbers and hack voicemails or people’s phone systems that you have to be super careful when you are communicating with them,” Wheeler said.

For more information on how to protect yourself from voicemail scams, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Augusta County. (File)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Her...
University of Kentucky student charged with assault; video of incident spreads online
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say
Monday night numbers will be drawn for a world record prize.
Broadway residents hoping to win big in Monday nights historic Powerball drawing

Latest News

Parentheses Books Logo, new bookstore coming to downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg woman working to bring independent book store to downtown
frf lamar
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Nov. 8
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Nov. 8
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Nov. 8