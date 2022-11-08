JMU women’s basketball drops heartbreaker to Maine in season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball opened its season with a crushing 60-58 loss to Maine.

Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Kseniia Kozlova added 10 points and five rebounds.

James Madison barely outrebounded Valley Forge 35-30. However, the Black Bears scored four more points off turnovers and nine more points off the bench.

The Dukes return to the court on Wednesday at 6 p.m. when they face Millersville on the road.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.