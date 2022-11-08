Harrisonburg woman working to bring independent book store to downtown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Amanda Friss of Harrisonburg used to work at a bookshop in the West Village in New York City, and there she said she found community.

Friss says she has a passion for all things books and wants to share that with the community by opening an independent bookstore downtown in 2023.

“I think that all cities and all towns should have independent bookstores. It’s really about the people and it’s about people coming together and we’ve made a lot of progress on the store so far,” Friss said.

Parentheses Books will be located in Liberty Steet Mercantile, a new indoor market on the corner of Liberty St. and Gay St. The building will feature a collective of local businesses.

The bookstore will share the space with a flower shop, a wine bar, and other retail shops.

“I think that all of the small businesses in downtown Harrisonburg really enrich our community so books happen to be my thing and I would love to be able to contribute in some small way by making this bookstore happen,” Friss said.

Friss is actively fundraising the $50,000 needed to make the store officially a reality, and you can learn more about Parentheses Books and how you can help this effort by clicking here.

