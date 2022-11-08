JMU men’s basketball opens season with dominant win over Valley Forge

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball opened its season with a statement 123-38 win over Division III Valley Forge.

The Dukes scored a program-high 72 points in the first half. Transfer Noah Freidel had 17 points in the first half, hitting four-for-four from long range.

Six Dukes scored in double digits, including Takal Molson with 14 points and Shane Feden with twelve. James Madison dominated the boards, outrebounding Valley Forge 49-26.

The Dukes return to the court on Wednesday when they host Hampton at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

