JMU students & faculty: importance of students voting in midterms

Dillard said local elections should be important to JMU students because they are voting for the people in charge of some of the issues students face both on and off campus.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A large number of the voting population in Harrisonburg is made up of James Madison University (JMU) students.

Kara Dillard, the associate director for JMU’s Center for Civic Engagement said it’s important for students to register and vote for mid-terms and local elections in the Friendly City.

”They rely heavily on transportation,” Dillard said. “Housing is another issue where students come and whether they live on campus or especially if they live off campus -- how the city deals with not just quality housing but the affordability of off-campus housing.”

Dillard said although it may not seem like it, local elections should be important to JMU students because they are voting for the people in charge of some of the issues students face both on and off campus.

“City Council will be talking about affordable housing will be talking about expanding transportation just for example and so those are things that JMU students use on a daily basis. Voting here in Harrisonburg where you are a resident 10 out of 12 months really matters a lot,” Dillard said.

However, census.gov states in the 2020 election the 18-24 age range had the lowest voter turnout.

”At JMU in 2020, we actually voted 9% higher than the institutional average across the country but in the 2018 midterm, we actually voted 6% lower than the institutional average so that’s a really huge difference and it’s something that we have to make up,” Alexander Donlon, a JMU student said.

Donlon stressed the importance that his classmates and peers vote in the mid-terms just as they would in the presidential election.

”It’s really important for students to vote because we represent a huge portion of the voter base and a portion that isn’t quite voting at the percentages as we should be,” Donlon said.

JMU has its own voting precinct for students who live on campus to vote at. This year the precinct was at Godwin Hall.

