Much cooler temperatures

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and sunshine. Turning breezy throughout the day. Sunny and pleasantly cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cool at times with the breeze. A chilly evening with the breeze subsiding with sunset and temperatures falling into the 40s. Clear skies for the evening and overnight and cold with lows in the low 30s. Most areas at or just below freezing. A cold night.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s and sunny. Lighter wind and pleasantly cool for the day with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Still a nice day and sunny. A clear and chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Clear overnight and cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. With light wind areas of fog overnight.

THURSDAY: Areas of fog to start. Then sunny and chilly with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. A mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Increasing clouds later in the afternoon ahead of a tropical system. If the clouds roll in earlier then highs will be cooler. Turning mostly cloudy and a pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Staying dry for the night with lows in the mid to upper 40s. There is the potential for some spots in the Valley to only drop to around 50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start as tropical moisture will move in from the south. Starting out in the 50s, rising into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. So overall it may feel almost mild at times. Most of the rain will be on the steady side with a few heavy pockets at times. This will be the rain day and a washout. Scattered showers continue throughout the day and into the evening and tapering off overnight. Temperatures in the 50s for the evening. Eventually as we dry out overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Rain potential, 0.75″-1.25″ with some higher amounts along the Blue Ridge. This is the potential right now and may change depending on the track. Overall this is not a flooding risk for our area because of how dry we’ve been lately.

SATURDAY: Depending on how quickly the moisture moves out, at least some clouds to start and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Turning windy for the day but dry. Plenty of sunshine for the day and rather mild with highs around 60. Cool at times with the wind. Much cooler overnight. Very cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and some sun. Then mostly cloudy for the day and quite chilly. MUCH cooler with highs only in the low to mid 40s. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. A very cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Get ready for a big cool down into the next week.

