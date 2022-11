VHSL releases high school football playoff pairings

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The VHSL has released the first round matchups in the high school football playoffs.

These games have been rescheduled to Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. due to weather concerns.

Region 1B

#1 Riverheads vs. BYE

#6 William Campbell vs. #3 Buffalo Gap - Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Region 2B

#8 East Rockingham vs. #1 Strasburg - Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

#2 Luray vs. #7 Madison County - Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

#6 Buckingham County vs. #3 Central - Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

#Stuarts Draft vs. #4 Clarke County - Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Region 3C

#5 Turner Ashby vs. #4 Spotswood - Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

#7 Staunton vs. #2 Heritage (Lynchburg) - Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

#6 Wilson Memorial vs. #3 Brookville - Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

