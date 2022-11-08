Virginia voters will not see these two referendums, but General Assembly expected to take them up in next session

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Election Day is Tuesday, but this year, what’s not on the ballot is just as significant as what is on the ballot.

Last year, the Virginia General assembly passed two amendments to our state’s constitution. One would automatically restore the right to vote for anyone with a felony. The second replaces language that bans same-sex marriage.

These amendments needed to pass a second consecutive time to appear on the November 2022 ballot. In February, every Republican on the Privileges and Elections committee voted against both amendments, meaning proponents need to start the process over again.

“That only a union between one man and one woman may be a marriage valid in or recognized by this Commonwealth and its political subdivisions.” That’s what the Virginia constitution says about marriage. It’s language voters approved in 2006.

“We have public responsibility and obligations to each other. The very same as every other marriage. At the core of our marriage, at the heart of our marriage, is love and commitment, so it doesn’t follow through that mine is different to anybody else’s,” Malcolm Quigley, a Roanoke resident who’s been married to his husband Peter for eight years, said.

Quigley says when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v Hodges case, he thought it was settled law. Now, with the overturning of Roe V. Wade, he isn’t so sure. “It breaks my heart. Like to have to ask permission to go and see Peter in the ICU because I no longer have that right. It’s unfathomable,” he said.

University of Virginia law school professor Craig Konnoth says in the event the Supreme Court does overturn Obergefell, couples like Peter and Malcolm would likely be OK.

“As far as the marriages that have already happened, I’d be surprised if those get stripped away. I think that would be seriously unconstitutional, extra unconstitutional in my opinion, than stripping away the rights to marriage equality,” Konnoth said.

State Senator Mark Sickles, who sponsored the initial amendments, says he will sponsor it again in the next General Assembly, with the goal of putting it on the 2024 ballot.

“I am going to put in a version that simply strikes the language that was added in 2006 and then maybe sometime down the road we can pass a statute that can lay out marriage rights for everybody,” Sen. Sickles (D-43) said.

It’s a statute Malcolm says he would welcome, saying his marriage is just like everybody else’s.

“We have a committed relationship, we have all our finances together, we have our families together. It’s more than just us two, it’s our entire family as well,” Quigley said.

WDBJ7 reached out to every Republican on the Privileges and Elections committee to see if the change Senator Sickles plans to make would gain their support in the next session. We either did not get a response or were told the member was too busy to comment.

