2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation

WPD logo.
WPD logo.(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release.

According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Street. Narcotic Detectives discovered a large quantity of what was believed to be controlled substances and firearms.

Harlow and Terry were arrested and charged with the following alleged offenses:

Alysha Harlow

~18.2-308.2- Knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony

~18.2-308.4- Possess, use, or attempt to use a pistol, shotgun, rifle, or other firearm or display such weapon in a threatening manner while committing or attempt to commit the illegal manufacture, sale, distribution, or the possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute more than one pound of marijuana

~18.2-248.1- Possess with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than one ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana

Damien Kain Terry

~ 18.2-248.03- Possess with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute 227 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

~18.2-308.4- While unlawfully possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule I/II simultaneously with knowledge and intent to possess a firearm

~18.2-308.2- Knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

Harlow has been released on a secured bond at the time of this release, and Terry remains held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Augusta County. (File)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Va police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
The Verona courthouse would stand three feet tall.
Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say

Latest News

”Housing, how to preserve of course our agricultural land, how to balance that with...
Rockingham County hosts final community engagement meeting for Comprehensive Plan
Organizers say this will fill the gap of food insecurity where it's needed.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank bringing free meals to six after-school programs
The SPDO has grown to cover 80 percent of cases in Lexington, Rockbridge, and Buena Vista — on...
Staunton Public Defenders Office reflects on growth during 50th birthday
Remnants of Nicole on Friday
Latest update on tropical rain Friday and severe weather potential