2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release.
According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Street. Narcotic Detectives discovered a large quantity of what was believed to be controlled substances and firearms.
Harlow and Terry were arrested and charged with the following alleged offenses:
Alysha Harlow
~18.2-308.2- Knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony
~18.2-308.4- Possess, use, or attempt to use a pistol, shotgun, rifle, or other firearm or display such weapon in a threatening manner while committing or attempt to commit the illegal manufacture, sale, distribution, or the possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute more than one pound of marijuana
~18.2-248.1- Possess with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than one ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana
Damien Kain Terry
~ 18.2-248.03- Possess with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute 227 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine
~18.2-308.4- While unlawfully possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule I/II simultaneously with knowledge and intent to possess a firearm
~18.2-308.2- Knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.
Harlow has been released on a secured bond at the time of this release, and Terry remains held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail
