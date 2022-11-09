AP: Rep. Ben Cline wins reelection to Va.’s Sixth Congressional District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democrat Jennifer Lewis faced off to see who will represent Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District in Washington.

Just after 8 p.m. on election night, the Associated Press reported that Rep Cline won reelection and will serve a third term. It’s not the first time Rep. Cline and Lewis are running against each other. They faced off in 2018 with Cline taking nearly 60% of the votes.

As of 10 p.m., Cline had 65% of the votes, with Lewis at 34%.

At Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant in Winchester, Rep. Cline celebrated the victory with supporters from across the Valley. WHSV spoke with him about the election results.

“The past four years have been the honor of my life, but under Nancy Pelosi’s speakership, it has been a challenge to say the least, a very frustrating experience. Hopefully, under a Republican majority, we’re going to be able to get more done for the people of the 6th District, for working families, and for the American people,” Rep. Cline said.

Rep. Cline previously told WHSV that his top priorities if elected are reducing inflation and combatting crime. He said he wants to give police the equipment and resources they need, and continue to support law enforcement agencies.

“I want to continue to find those issues where both sides agree, whether it’s I-81, farming, agriculture issues. These are concerns that unite both sides and unite constituents in the Valley,” Rep. Cline previously told WHSV.

Just spoke with @RepBenCline about being reelected for a third term representing Virginia's 6th Congressional District in Washington. Here's what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/slQrHkigK6 — Cayley Urenko (@CayleyUrenkoTV) November 9, 2022

For more on the candidates from this race, follow the links below:

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.