Ben Cline releases statement on his reelection to Congress

FINCASTLE, Va. (WHSV) - Ben Cline, Congressman for the Sixth Congressional District, released the following statement regarding his reelection in the November 2022 congressional mid-term.

“I am grateful to the voters of Virginia’s Sixth District, who have asked me to continue fighting for the values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys as their representative in Congress. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign.”

Cline defeated Jennifer Lewis in the running for the Sixth Congressional District, and is looking forward to facing the challenges ahead of him.

“I am eager to tackle the challenges facing our nation in a new Republican majority and address the many failings of the Biden Administration. Americans voted for a change today because as they’ve felt the pain of high energy costs and the uncertainty of rising crime, Washington has provided few solutions. A Republican majority will put legislation on the President’s desk to rein in Democrat’s inflation-fueling spending, shut off the supply of fentanyl that is poisoning this country by securing our open southern border, and provide much needed relief at the gas pump by restoring America’s energy independence. I look forward to getting back to work for the people of Virginia’s Sixth District.”

