Blue Ridge Area Food Bank bringing free meals to six after-school programs

Organizers say this will fill the gap of food insecurity where it's needed.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced the sponsorship of the at-risk after school meals program. Six after-school programs are set to to get these meals including the Boys and Girls Club in Waynesboro.

Organizers say this will fill the gap of food insecurity where it is needed.

”It gives kids a snack after school when they come to the site and also a supper which helps parents be able to get through the evening. It’s a safe place in the community where kids can get some enrichment, whether that’s food and/or activity while their parents or guardians are working,” BRAFB’s Robin Swecker & Zach Nissen said.

The after school meals program is federally-funded and scheduled to run throughout the school year.

