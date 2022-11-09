Gooden leads Elkton mayoral race, council seats still up for grabs

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - As of Tuesday night incumbent, Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden looks poised to win a third term as he leads his challenger Wayne Printz by well over 100 votes.

No town in Rockingham County had a more crowded ballot on Tuesday than Elkton. The town saw 10 candidates competing for four seats on the city council and had the County’s only contested mayoral race.

Incumbent Mayor Josh Gooden was seeking a third term as Elkton’s Mayor and faced a familiar challenger in former mayor Wayne Printz. It was the fourth time in the town’s last five election cycles that the two faced off with Printz winning in 2014 and Gooden winning in 2018 and 2020.

As of Tuesday night, Gooden was in the lead with 729 votes (56%) to Printz’s 552 (43%) of the vote. All in-person votes and some absentee votes had been tallied but provisional ballots had not been.

Elkton also saw eight candidates competing for three full four-year terms on the town council including four incumbents. Randell Snow, Jay Dean, Phillip “Rick” Workman, and David Smith were joined in the race by former council member Margaretta Isom and newcomers Virginia Fulginiti, Claude Dean, and Michael Eppard.

As of Tuesday night, the three leaders were Workman, Fulginiti, and Isom. With all in-person votes counted Workman appears to have locked up one of the three seats with his substantial lead. The total results of the votes tallied were as follows:

Workman 727 votes, Fulginiti 594 votes, Isom 388 votes, Randell Snow 354 votes, David Smith 299 votes, Michael Eppard 288 votes, Jay Dean 263 votes, and Claude Dean 239 votes. There were also 387 write-in votes, Aaron Napotnik, owner of Elkton Brewing Co. ran a write-in campaign but it is unclear how many of those votes went to him.

The town also had a special election to fill the final two years of former council member Jessy Beasley’s unexpired council seat with Rachel Michael and Nick Campbell facing off.

As of Tuesday night, the race was way too close to call with Micheal leading by a single vote, 603 to Campbell’s 602.

You can learn more about each of the Elkton candidates here.

