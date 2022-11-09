Harrisonburg bank robber sentenced to 105 months in prison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg man, who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg in January 2022, was sentenced yesterday to 105 months in federal prison.

Charles Joseph Hood, 63, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of armed bank robbery.

According to court documents, on January 4, 2022, Hood walked into the bank wearing a dark mask, sunglasses, hat, wig, and brown work boots and initially asked about opening an account with the manager of the bank. Once inside the manager’s office, Hood brandished what appeared to be a firearm, but was later found to be a Daisy Powerline 426 .177 caliber BB gun and instructed the manager to walk over to the tellers’ station.

Hood then demanded that the manager put on a gray glove and retrieve large bills only, no dye packs, and not to trigger the bank’s alarm system. The manager and two tellers separately collected $15,908 in cash and placed it in a makeshift bag provided by Hood while one of the tellers pressed the bank’s silent alarm system alerting law enforcement.

Hood exited the bank, got onto a bicycle, and fled the scene. About a half-mile away, Hood discarded the bike, wig, and his outer jacket, and walked into a restaurant where he entered the bathroom and lifted an oil painting off the wall. After placing the BB gun behind the painting where it was out of view, Hood walked to the nearby Walmart Supercenter and bought a pair of shoes. He then discarded his work boots and tried to call a taxi.

Meanwhile, the Harrisonburg Police Department had responded to the silent alarm and were in the area searching for individuals who matched Hood’s description. An officer, seeing Hood outside the Walmart, approached him, but Hood began to walk away from the officer, telling him that his wife was in labor before eventually running away from the officer.

When officers caught up to him, they found the makeshift bag stuffed into Hood’s pants that contained $15,606 in cash and a gray glove that matched the one left with the bank manager.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division made the announcement.

The Harrisonburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean Welsh and Jordan E. McKay prosecuted the case.

