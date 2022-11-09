JMU opens center to support first-generation college students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) announced that it has opened its Center for First-Generation Students and will hold a grand opening ceremony tomorrow.

The announcement comes from a press release issued by the University.

“We are proud of the first-generation students at JMU,” explained Donna Harper, vice president of Access and Enrollment. “It is the university’s vision to provide educational opportunities that inspire, motivate and educate. First-generation students bring unique perspectives that enrich the campus experience.”

Currently this year, approximately 12 percent of undergraduate students are first-generation college students. At JMU, being a first-generation college student is defined as the parent(s) or guardian(s) with whom the student lives has some or no college but has not completed a degree.

This center will provide another resource to not only support these students, but ensure they succeed.

These supports have already proven to be a success with the following career outcomes that measured the Class of 2021:

· First-generation students made up 37.6 percent of the Class of 2021.

· Of those first-generation students upon graduation, 66.5 percent were working full-time and 22.8 percent were continuing their education.

“The Center for First-Generation Students is an important addition to the academic support services and career-readiness tools that drive JMU’s holistic approach to fostering student success,” said Harper.

