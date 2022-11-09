The latest on tropical rain plus a severe threat for Friday

FRIDAY: A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the heavy rain and severe weather threat. Although this rain will be beneficial.

Cloudy with rain to start as tropical moisture will move in from the south from the remnants of Nicole. Starting out in the 50s, rising into the mid 60s for the afternoon. So overall, it will be more mild at times. Rain will be heavy at times. This will be the rain day and a washout. Highs may even reach the upper 60s as we have a lull or more breaks in the rain by mid to late afternoon.

There will be a lull in the rain and more breaks in the mid to late afternoon. However, we’re not done yet.

There is a severe threat from 3-9pm, isolated not widespread. This means a strong to severe storm is possible with damaging wind and a tornado can’t be ruled out. While this is what we would consider a low end severe threat, a severe storm is still possible.

Isolated severe storm possible (whsv)

Overall Friday will not be a windy day, but there will be a breeze increasing in the afternoon. (The exception is of course a thunderstorm). Then the second round, the heaviest rain will be in the evening, after 6pm. This doesn’t mean that earlier in the day we won’t see heavy rain, but as far as the overall storm the heaviest batch will be in the evening after sunset. Heavy rain and gusty winds into the early to mid evening. Wind gusts will be 20-35mph with this round. Along some higher ridges above 3,000 feet wind gusts can top 40mph. Then we will start to dry from west to east around midnight. Winds will let up overnight.

Rain potential, 1″-2″ for most. The highest amounts will be along and east of Rt. 340 to the Blue Ridge. This is where rain can be closer to 2-3″. There will be the highest rain along the Blue Ridge, especially the eastern side with more than 3″.

Overall, this is not a big flooding risk for our area because of how dry we’ve been lately, but isolated flooding can be possible. Most of the rain is very beneficial however isolated flooding is possible with any clogged storm drain, or a few prone spots especially with the second heavy round coming through in the evening. There can be ponding of water on the roads.

Power outages, if any would be minimal. The severe threat is what we would call on the low end but still possible.

Breezy overnight especially along higher ridges and then letting up into Saturday. Rather mild overnight as we clear out and dry out. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

By Saturday, the cooler air will be lagging quite a bit so overall still a nice day for Saturday. Only a light breeze at times and more sunshine for the day. Cooler for our West Virginia locations, crisp with highs in the low to mid 50s. For the Valley, highs still around 60. Cooling quickly into the evening with sunset. This is when it will turn quite chilly. Much cooler overnight. Very cold overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Plan for highs in the 40s by Sunday and through next week.

