Multiple crews battling wildfire near New River Gorge National Park

Fire near New River Gorge National Park
Fire near New River Gorge National Park(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Multiple crews are battling a fire near the New River Gorge National Park. WVVA confirmed with a park spokesperson that the fire originated on private land. She says structures are threatened. The fire is near Teays Landing which borders the park.

It was reported at around 3 pm Wednesday. Four local volunteer fire department are fighting the fire alongside the National Park Service’s fire crew. Right now around 50 acres of land are being impacted by the fire.

We will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Augusta County. (File)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Va police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
The Verona courthouse would stand three feet tall.
Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say

Latest News

”Housing, how to preserve of course our agricultural land, how to balance that with...
Rockingham County hosts final community engagement meeting for Comprehensive Plan
Organizers say this will fill the gap of food insecurity where it's needed.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank bringing free meals to six after-school programs
The SPDO has grown to cover 80 percent of cases in Lexington, Rockbridge, and Buena Vista — on...
Staunton Public Defenders Office reflects on growth during 50th birthday
Remnants of Nicole on Friday
Latest update on tropical rain Friday and severe weather potential
WPD logo.
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation