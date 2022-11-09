Nonprofit registration for Great Community Give to open Nov. 15

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will open registration for nonprofits to participate in the Great Community Give for 2023 on Nov. 15.

“We have big bold goals this year. We are challenging the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County communities to raise $2 million for those participating local nonprofits. We are also hoping to engage with more donors. This year we have a donor count of 8,000. We have bigger and bolder goals this year,” the program officer for the foundation Amanda Bomfim explained.

Organizations will have until February 15 to register. Eligibility requirements include 501(c)(3) tax status and they must serve the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area. Bomfim says the work does not stop when you sign up.

“There is a lot of planning involved on the nonprofit front. There is a lot of communication and marketing they have to do on their end. There are webinars and resources for them on the website that they can interact with on their own time,” she said.

The Great Community Give for 2022 raised more than $1.7 million.

You can find more information about the Great Community Give

