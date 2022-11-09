Pharmacists and hospitals remain impacted Amoxicillin shortage

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Hospitals and pharmacies across the country are feeling the Amoxicillin shortage.

Amoxicillin is an antibiotic often used to treat infections caused by bacteria, like bronchitis, pneumonia or ear infections.

Nancy Heidel, Prescription Services Supervisor and Retail Pharmacy Manager for Augusta Health, said they are impacted by the shortage.

“We just have a few bottles left and cannot order more at this time from our wholesaler,” Heidel said in an email.

However, Heidel said they are still in a good place, and they are able to mitigate the shortage.

“We have plenty of the capsules and tablets. We also have a good supply of other antibiotics.”

As far as a cause, many in the medical field speculate increased demand for antibiotics is causing the shortage. Augusta Health, like many other facilities, will change dose forms or medication to make sure treatments are available.

The Virginia Department of Health said cases of RSV and the flu are on the rise throughout the commonwealth.

“We’re seeing both of those things happen at the same time, which could put some strain on our healthcare providers and our healthcare systems,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano with VDH.

Forlano was not able to directly correlate those RSV and flu cases with the shortage.

