Rockingham County hosts final community engagement meeting for Comprehensive Plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County has started the process of rewriting its comprehensive plan.

On Thursday, the county will host its final community engagement meeting at Spotswood High School.

The Berkley Group will a series of exercises to will collect feedback from the public on topics like housing, land use, transportation, and more.

There have been three other meetings like this one already. Rachel Salatin, Deputy Director of Community Development, said some of the hot topics people showed concern over are affordable housing, balancing new development while maintaining agricultural land and transportation.

She said residents’ feedback is important to them.

“We want to hear from the public and residents that have boots on the ground, know the location, know the issues and what they would suggest on how to solve some of the problems,” she said.

The community engagement meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m.

