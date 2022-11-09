Rockingham County hosts final community engagement meeting for Comprehensive Plan

”Housing, how to preserve of course our agricultural land, how to balance that with...
”Housing, how to preserve of course our agricultural land, how to balance that with development,” Salatin said. “Daycare and attracting the workforce all of these hot topics have come up.”(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County has started the process of rewriting its comprehensive plan.

On Thursday, the county will host its final community engagement meeting at Spotswood High School.

The Berkley Group will a series of exercises to will collect feedback from the public on topics like housing, land use, transportation, and more.

There have been three other meetings like this one already. Rachel Salatin, Deputy Director of Community Development, said some of the hot topics people showed concern over are affordable housing, balancing new development while maintaining agricultural land and transportation.

She said residents’ feedback is important to them.

“We want to hear from the public and residents that have boots on the ground, know the location, know the issues and what they would suggest on how to solve some of the problems,” she said.

The community engagement meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Augusta County. (File)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Va police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
The Verona courthouse would stand three feet tall.
Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say

Latest News

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank bringing free meals to six after-school programs
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank bringing free meals to six after-school programs
Staunton Public Defenders Office reflects on growth during 50th birthday
Staunton Public Defenders Office reflects on growth during 50th birthday
Pharmacists and hospitals remain impacted Amoxicillin shortage
Pharmacists and hospitals remain impacted Amoxicillin shortage
Augusta County voters said to move the courthouse to Verona. Now what?
Augusta County voters said to move the courthouse to Verona. Now what?