Search warrant reveals illegal narcotics, wanted suspects in Page County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that they found illegal narcotics and wanted suspects near the town of Shenandoah.

These finds come after a search warrant was executed on the morning of Nov. 9 with the help of the Shenandoah and Elkton Police Departments, according to a video posted on the PCSO Facebook page.

